Buhari’s anti-corruption fight is a ruse – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the anti-corruption war of President Muhammadu Buhari is a ruse.

In a statement by Dayo Adeyeye, Spokesperson for the Ahmed-Makarfi faction on Wednesday, the party said Buhari’s war against corruption has ended.

It said the President’s letter to the Senate with regards to corruption allegations against EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu and Secretary to the Federal Government, Babachir Lawal has shown that his war against corruption was only targeted at the opposition.

The party said the President was only interested in harassing members of the PDP.

The PDP said, “It is no longer news that all those who are serving in the government of President Buhari or who are members of his Party, the APC within the last two years of his

administration have all been cleared of any wrongdoing; notwithstanding documentary and other incontrovertible evidences to the contrary.

“The Presidency in today’s dispensation is the ‘judicial clearing house’ issuing clean bill of health to all accused corrupt ofwcials who are members of the APC and friends of the administration.

“It is quite disturbing that the President cleared his SGF of wrongdoing despite the weighty evidence of his ‘Grass-cutting abilities’ uncovered by the Senate of the Federal Republic of

Nigeria, implicating Babachir (Lawal) of complicity in the award of contract relating to the IDP Camp in Borno State amounting to over N200m.”

The party stated that Buhari was quick to order the arrest of judges following a report by the DSS, but took lightly allegations made by the same agency against Magu.

While accusing the government of using double standards in its fight against corruption, the PDP added that it appears that the APC-led government was implementing two constitutions

in Nigeria.

“One for the PDP and other opposition parties and their leaders while the other is for the ruling party, the APC and friends of this administration,” it said.

The party also recalled the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Burati was cleared of all accusations even after clear evidence were presented against him.

Adeyeye said, ” In the same vein, ‘Buhari’s Court’ also cleared the Minister of Interior, Gen. Abdulrahaman Dambazzau (retd.) for allegedly owning properties worth over N1.5bn in the United States of America.

“In fact, rather than being prosecuted, he was rewarded with the highest budget vote in the 2017 Budget.

“What about the Case of Jafaru Isa? The President’s friend and confidant was alleged to have taken millions of naira from the purported Arms money but that has also gone under since it was first mentioned in the media.

“While Isa’s case is dead, others mentioned with him are either defending themselves in courts or are being tried in the media to intimidate them into silence.

“Another case worth mentioning is that of the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, who also has several allegations of corruption hanging around his neck but obviously has being cleared of them.”

