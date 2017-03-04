Buhari’s anti-corruption war cannot be taken seriously without Amaechi’s trial – PFN leader

by Dolapo Adelana

A leader of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Bishop Simeon Okah, says the ongoing fight against corruption will be a waste without the trial of a former Rivers Governor and current Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi.

Okah, who is the Vice President of the Christian body said the ongoing anti-corruption fight of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration would not be taken seriously if “the likes of Amaechi and other cabinet members alleged to have stolen billions of naira belonging to their states for the 2015 general elections were not being tried.”

The cleric, who is also the South-South PFN president stated this on Thursday, while addressing journalists at a press conference ahead of the 2017 Flock of Christ Mission World Convention taking place in Enerhen, Delta State.

He said, “Nothing has changed in the anti-corruption fight since President Buhari took over. The system which the Federal Government is using to fight corruption is not thorough. If it was, Rotimi Amaechi would not be walking as a free man in the streets. He (Amaechi) should be tried. He’s from the South-South; I’m also from the South-South.

“He was a governor who operated Rivers State as if it was his father’s personal business. He operated without a Chief Judge. He operated without the court for about four years. He’s the one the All Progressives Congress is parading as a saint. Is this not one of the things that destroyed this country?”