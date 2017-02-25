Buhari’s anti-corruption war not a witch-hunt – SGF

by Azeez Adeniyi

Secretary to Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal has said no fewer than one million youths will be employed by the end of this year.

Lawal said this while speaking at a roundtable with top government officials in Owerri on Saturday.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari was working to lay a solid foundation for the future generation.

Lawal added that the administration’s anti-corruption war was not a witchhunt towards any group.

Lawal said the Federal Government had already engaged over 30,000 youths through its numerous programmes and job creation.

He said, “We have commenced a new journey of rapid and sustainable economic growth that will usher us prosperity despite all the challenges.

“Our economy should have been among the strongest in the world if not for the high level of corruption which is more evident in key sectors like education and health care delivery.”

He added that the government was sensitive to challenges faced by Nigerians and doing everything possible to solve them.

“This government has introduced diversification policy and very soon we will begin to witness changes as we have witnessed in rice and wheat production,” he said.