Buhari’s Gambia visit shifted to Friday

The visit of President Muhammadu Buhari and other West African leaders to Gambia on behalf of ECOWAS has been moved to Friday.

In a statement on Tuesday by media aide to the President, Garba Shehu, the shift was made at the instance of Gambia’s president, Yayha Jammeh.

Buhari was scheduled to travel to Gambia on Wednesday to speak with Jammeh on his refusal to relinquish power after losing to Adama Barrow in the nation’s election.

The statement said, “At the instance of President Yahya Jammeh of The Gambia, the High-Level ECOWAS mediation mission led by Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has pushed forward its visit to Banjul, the capital of Gambia, to Friday.

“In accepting to postpone the visit earlier planned to take place on Wednesday, President Buhari, who is mediating alongside Mr. John Mahama, the immediate past president of Ghana said the delay notwithstanding, the mandate of the ECOWAS will be accomplished.

“President Buhari reiterated the appeal on Monday by ECOWAS leaders that the Gambian leaders do everything they can to douse the tension in the West African country, which has led citizens to leave the country due to political uncertainty.

“The Nigerian leader said ECOWAS is committed to the resolution of the crisis through inclusive dialogue with respect to the constitution and the will of the people of Gambia.”

