Buhari’s letter to Senate did not clear SGF of corruption – Presidency

The Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity, Garba Shehu has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s letter to the Senate did not clear Secretary of the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal of corruption.

Shehu spoke on Ra’ayi Riga’, a BBC Hausa audience participation programme, on Friday,

He said the letter was only a response to the Senate’s reports.

Shehu said the letter to the Senate did not dwell on Lawal’s innocence or otherwise.

“What President Buhari has done is simply to act in a response to a report by the SGF, Babachir David Lawal, who insisted that he and the companies cited were not given a fair hearing by the national assembly,” he said.

“President Buhari’s communication to Nigeria’s lawmakers was simply this: If the SGF was not given a fair hearing, can you now give him one?”

He said a final report by the Senate was still expected, so it would not have been wise to act before the final investigation.

“He believes in due process and in fair hearing, without which our democracy cannot be taken seriously by Nigerians or the international community,” Shehu said.

Lawal was accused of awarding contracts to a company belonging to him as well as receiving kickbacks from other contractors.

