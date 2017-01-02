Buhari’s silence on Kaduna killings, an endorsement – CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria says the silence of president Muhammadu Buhari on the killing of Christians in Southern Kaduna, “speaks volume over the perceived official endorsement of the dastardly and ungodly acts.”

The General Secretary of CAN, Dr. Musa Asake, said the killings was “religious cleansing by Islamic fundamentalists disguising as Fulani herdsmen”.

He said, “In view of the present predicament, the President of CAN has directed that Sunday, January 8, 2017 should be declared a national day of mourning by Christians including those in the Diaspora.

“We are to pray fervently for our Southern Kaduna brothers and sisters who are victims of these wanton killings and also for the peace of our dear country, Nigeria. Therefore, all Christians are to dress in mourning attire of black dresses in all our church services on January 8, 2017. We are to pray that God who delivered the Jews from Haman should deliver Christians from the Hamans in Nigeria. An injustice to one is an injustice to all.”

CAN also called on all Christians in Nigeria and in the world to speak against the “ethnic and religious cleansing to wake up the Nigerian security agencies from their deliberate slumber to carry out their responsibilities.”

Asake said, “Though the church in Nigeria since 2009 has been subjected to a systematic genocide and persecution through the instrumentality of the Islamic fundamentalist sect, Boko Haram, leading to the killing of thousands of Christians and destruction of hundreds of churches, and over 50,000 houses, the current unprecedented onslaught against Christians in Southern Kaduna by the Islamic fundamentalists disguising as Fulani herdsmen under the watch of the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, and President Muhammadu Buhari has reached an alarming stage.

“While we commend President Muhammadu Buhari for waging war against Boko Haram fundamentalists since his assumption of office, his silence over the ongoing genocide in the last few weeks speaks volume over the perceived official endorsement of the dastardly and ungodly acts.

“The recent defence of the President’s silence that he (the President) has received briefing from the governor of Kaduna State over the matter is unacceptable because the Presidency knows that the people of the affected areas had already protested against the governor’s unacceptable and biased handling of the continuous killings.

“Common sense tells anyone that at that instance, the President has to be more direct in wading in because lives are involved. The continuous killings have shown that the Governor of Kaduna State lacks the willpower to arrest the situation and bring it under effective control.”

Asake added, “We know that Southern Kaduna has been under 24-hour curfew daily as directed by the governor; yet the enemies of the people are still prowling, going from house to house killing defenceless people without government protection.

“The security operatives in the area appear to be turning a blind eye to the killings. They only rush to trouble spots after the perpetrators of the evil act had performed their enterprise of killings and destruction of houses and farmlands.

“CAN has previously drawn attention to the imbalance in the appointments made in our security institutions, hence we re-emphasise that the leadership and management of security institutions both at the national and state levels be reviewed to ensure a balance of Muslim and Christian representation. Such balance will build trust and confidence among all citizens of Nigeria in the security empowered to protect our nation.

“We implore the state and federal governments to increase their efforts in putting an end to these killings and as well ensure that those behind the killings are brought to book under the laws of our land and those affected are compensated.”

