Bukola Saraki slips further, Dino Melaye crashes out of the top 20 | YNaija Effectiveness Ranking for Senators

Dino Melaye sees himself slip all the way down to the number 32 position on this week’s YNaija Effectiveness Ranking for Senators. This regression for Senator for the Kogi West district is the result of a number of actions during the past week, not limited to a childish Twitter campaign against Kogi Governor Yahya Bello, as well as statements made during a plenary session, where Melaye all but said Acting President Osinbajo had no right to withdraw assent for bills passed (despite the Acting President’s four letters explaining the reasons behind his actions.)

Senator Bukola Saraki also follows a similar trend, as this week saw a new testimony in his ongoing case with the Code of Conduct Bureau. This is, in addition to spending even more of tax-payer money on yet another visit to President Buhari in London. He however slips down only to the number 15 position, as he continues to do his part to quell the concerns of Nigerians about the health of the president.

So, from best to worst, we bring you the latest YNaija effectiveness ranking.

Name Zone Rank This Week Rank Last Week Enyinnaya Abaribe CentralAbia South 1 1 Ovie Omo-Agege Delta Central 2 3 Ben Murray-Bruce Bayelsa East 3 4 Ike Ekweremadu Enugu West 4 6 Andy Uba Anambra South 5 5 Shehu Sani Kaduna Central 6 7 Samuel Egwu Ebonyi North 7 8 Isah Hamma Misau Bauchi Central 8 9 Gershom Bassey Cross River South 9 10 Fatimah Raji-Rasaki Ekiti Central 10 11

*The YNaija Effectiveness Ranking is a perception index based on perceived‎ levels of effectiveness of public officials, as determined by correspondents assessment, news reports and opinion surveys.‎

