We have buried 236 people after accidental bombing of IDPs camp – official

Chairman of Kala-Balge Local Government Area of Borno State, Babagana Malarima has said 234 people have been buried since an Air Force jet mistakenly bombed an Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Rann, Borno State.

Malarima revealed this when the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, visited Rann.

The Federal Government had described the bombing as an accident.

The Nigerian Air Force has also set up an investigative panel to investigate the incident.

Malarima said two other injured persons died in the hospital after they were flown by helicopter from the camp.

“We buried 234 corpses in Rann after the bombs were dropped on the IDP camp,” Malarima said.

“We have two others injured persons that died while in hospital in Maiduguri.”

He said families of the dead persons as well as the injured ones are asking for compensation from the government.

