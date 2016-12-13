Dear Nigerians, @AATSarumi wants you to believe MMM Nigeria didn’t crash…

Word on the streets has it that MMM has crashed but wait no…
Before you die of a heart attack, this Twitter user has a precise explanation of what went
wrong with him. By defining the simple process by which Ponzi schemes crash, he explains why MMM users need to not fret.
Fellas,
MMM didn't crash.
Help seekers now outnumbered Help Givers. All activities suspended till January.
Source: Regional Dir (SW)
— 'Yomi (@AATSarumi) December 13, 2016
Since the source of his information as clearly stated is the Regional Director of MMM Nigeria (SouthWest Division), we’ll admonish all you MMM users to please calm down.
January is only 18 days away. We’ll be here to feed you back.
This is about to be great. LOL!
Comment:infat i dont no what to said abt dis mmm i will reserve my commment stil january let me c their action thanks u.
Comment:My advice is that all the MMM participates should exercise patient till january, Thus it has happened to Ultimatecycler ‘s participates but it later comes bak. Therefore, am assuring u pple that MMM will be bak on january as they said.
Comment:pls let it com back,because DAT is wot we Nigeria are using to mentain,bank can’t do DAT,pls MMM com back we need u in dis our country
Comment:Forget, all the rumores people are carried about regard crashing of MMM. It is not possible. It will come up in full by January 2017. Wait and see.