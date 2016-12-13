Dear Nigerians, @AATSarumi wants you to believe MMM Nigeria didn’t crash…

Word on the streets has it that MMM has crashed but wait no…

Before you die of a heart attack, this Twitter user has a precise explanation of what went wrong with him. By defining the simple process by which Ponzi schemes crash, he explains why MMM users need to not fret.

Fellas, MMM didn't crash. Help seekers now outnumbered Help Givers. All activities suspended till January. Source: Regional Dir (SW) — 'Yomi (@AATSarumi) December 13, 2016

Since the source of his information as clearly stated is the Regional Director of MMM Nigeria (SouthWest Division), we’ll admonish all you MMM users to please calm down.

January is only 18 days away. We’ll be here to feed you back.

This is about to be great. LOL!

