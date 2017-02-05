Cameroon wins African Cup of Nations

Cameroon has won the 2017 edition of the African Cup of Nations.

The Indomitable Lions beat North Africans, the Pharaohs of Egypt 2-1 in the final held at the Stade de l’Amitie, Libreville, Gabon.

- Advertisement -

Cameroon won the title for the fifth time in a keenly contested game.

Egypt broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute through Arsenal midfielder Mohammed Elneny.

Nicholas Nkoulou equalised for Cameroon in the 59th minute.

Vincent Aboubakar broke Egyptian hearts in the 88th minute when he scored the winner for Cameroon.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

StarTimes has entered the football craze full blast

We hope you’re taking note of the Chinese Super League. You should actually

[The Legislative Blog]: Zimbabwean legislators want a refund from the football team for failing at AFCON

“Lionel Messi is a rival because …” – Ronaldo

Opinion: A closer look at Dalung’s 2017 budget for the Nigerian youth

Boxing: Joshua vs Klitschko

After 28 years as CAF president, Hayatou seeks re-election

New Establishment: Mr. Eazi, Ire Aderinokun, Arese Ugwu, and more… Meet the class of 2017

Solomon Dalung YNaija

PROFILE: Is Solomon Dalung the worst minister ever liveth?

Loading...