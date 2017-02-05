Cameroon wins African Cup of Nations

Cameroon has won the 2017 edition of the African Cup of Nations.

The Indomitable Lions beat North Africans, the Pharaohs of Egypt 2-1 in the final held at the Stade de l’Amitie, Libreville, Gabon.

Cameroon won the title for the fifth time in a keenly contested game.

Egypt broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute through Arsenal midfielder Mohammed Elneny.

Nicholas Nkoulou equalised for Cameroon in the 59th minute.

Vincent Aboubakar broke Egyptian hearts in the 88th minute when he scored the winner for Cameroon.

