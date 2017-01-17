Camp Zairo is Boko Haram’s Aso Rock – Lai Mohammed

Minister for Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed has said Camp Zairo to Boko Haram is how Aso Rock is to Nigeria.

Mohammed stated this at the Air Force Base in Yola, Adamawa state capital, at a briefing to conclude the “guided tour” in search of the abducted Chibok girls.

Others in attendance at the briefing were Minister for Defence, Mansur Dan-Alli, convener of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group, Obiageli Ezekwesili, as well as selected local and foreign journalists participated in the search mission.

“Camp Zairo might occupy probably one kilometre out of 60,000 kilometres expanse of Sambisa, but it is so crucial to us in this war,” he said.

“It is like imagining that there is a war and the Villa is captured. That is the essence of Camp Zairo.

“It is not the extent of physical expanse but that we struck at the very heart of insurgency and it does not mean the end of the campaign in Sambisa forest.”

