Can we all take a minute to be proud of Adebayo Oke-Lawal and Orange Culture?

Adebayo Oke-Lawal is the menswear designer who ‘s responsible for the gender-blurring, and boundary-pushing aesthetic bombshell that we call Orange Culture. When he’s not designing quirky men’s clothing, he’s styling and directing other fashion houses’ visual campaigns.

Today at the just ongoing London Fashion Scout which kicks off the London Fashion week, Adebayo Oke-Lawal showcased his A/W 17 collection. This feat makes him the first Nigerian brand to be invited to showcase at the event.

It is no small feat.

Orange Culture’s A/W 17 features bomber jackets in neon, his usual prints and bursts of colour, although today’s collection was obviously dominated by pink, green and orange hues. The styles had a lot of frills and cut outs and fringes. The silhouettes were mostly oversized.

All in all, Orange Culture took to the London showcase much of what we in Nigeria now know the brand for.

Pretty -AW17 Thank you @fashionscoutlondon for giving us the opportunity . Special thanks to our sponsors @fetswallet @stylehousefiles @egbintalentmanagement 🌟🌟 A post shared by Orange Culture Nigeria (@orangecultureng) on Feb 17, 2017 at 11:38am PST

At the end, Adebayo took his bow wearing a graffiti-inspired jacket designed for him by young Nigerian artist, Dricky.

