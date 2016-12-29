Carrie Fisher’s mother, Debbie Reynolds dies at 84

Just a day after the death of her daughter, Carrie Fisher, U.S actress, Debbie Reynolds has died.

Reynolds, 84, was reportedly taken to an hospital in Los Angeles after suffering a stroke on Wednesday.

Her daughter, Fisher who starred in Star Wars Series had died on Tuesday following a cardiac arrest.

Todd Fisher, Reynolds’ son said “she wanted to be with Carrie”.

Reynolds’ final post on Facebook before her death was about the demise of her daughter, Carrie.

“Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter. I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop,” the post read.

Reynolds is best known for her role in the 1952 musical ‘Singin’ in the Rain’. She received a best-actress Academy Award nomination for ‘The Unsinkable Molly Brown’, a 1964 musical.

