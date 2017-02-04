Our Central Bank went mad this morning, but quickly recovered

Our attention has been called to the biggest gaffe of the weekend.

The Twitter handle for Nigeria’s Central Bank sent out tweets campaigning for CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele’s office. The tweets are not a mistake, they only came out through the wrong channel. But this is good because we know now that Godwin Emefiele is desperate to keep his job.

The Twitter account @EmefieleStays which is supposed to be the “platform” on which the CBN governor preaches his gospel was created in January 2017 and as far as we know, it’s meant to be a personal account. With today’s very enlightening mistake, we know again that the CBN Twitter account is run by the same person who runs @EmefieleStays. Why won’t Emefiele appoint an independent individual to run social media for his personal campaign? Or was this an attempt at drawing attention to this Emefiele-defence campaign?

Whatever it was, it was absolute madness and another point scored for the #EmefieleMustGo camp.

Talk about an own goal.

