“He is certainly not the man for the future” | Insiders speak on a Tinubu presidential bid

Even though Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has come out to deny claims in the media that he has an ambition for 2019 or that he was misinterpreted, the fact still remains that the issue has become a critical subject of engagement after word came out about the matter.

YNaija insiders have various perspectives as regards the Tinubu 2019 presidential ambition, and most of our Insiders are not too enthused about the matter.

One Insider working for the APC said: “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a Nigerian citizen who had had a great career in politics and governance and therefore, has the right to aspire to any office that he feels he is qualified for”

You think so too? Perhaps you might have doubt about his political qualification in the context of the nature of our national politics.

One of our Insiders lightly expressed his doubt about Asiwaju’s supposed intention to be President, according to him, “Tinubu will likely not run. He may tip someone to run if Buhari can’t due to health or other reasons”.

I don’t take that view seriously said another Insider. “Not like Tinubu is not ambitious, but his chances of ever contesting are slim given the political realities of our time. One, Buhari is the president. He has the constitutional right to recontest in 2019. Even if he fails to exercise that right, the Northern elements in the APC will insist on fielding a Northerner to complete the “turn” of the North, or should Buhari resign now, or gets incapacitated or even (God forbid!) dies, Osinbajo his vice takes over, He will complete Buhari’s tenure and, maybe, contest his own full term (although the North will fight it to a point of even threatening secession) or step down for another Northerner to contest in 2019. Tinubu having the chance to contest under the present arrangement is slim, except, of course, he would want to do so under a political party different from APC, in which case, he will equally lose”

Asiwaju might not know the enormity of the controversy that has arisen as a result of this flippancy about his supposed intention to contest for the President, perhaps it was even a deliberate ploy by his men to test the ground and get feedback on what the political community thinks about this. Irrespective of whatever the situation might be, the Tinubu camp has nothing to lose in all this.

“The man himself has come out to deny the story but in Nigeria’s political space, there is no smoke without fire, Asiwaju Tinubu has been actively involved in every presidential election since his term as Lagos State Governor ended in 2007. He has since moved from being a regional opposition politician to the National leader of Nigeria’s ruling party. He definitely has better credentials than some of the Presidents we have had in the past, but he certainly isn’t the man for the future”.

These are members of the Political Insiders (Not all of whom participated in this issue)

