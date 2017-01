A delegation of the Federal Government including the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed , Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan Ali and Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai alongside some members of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) Group are currently in the North East for a guided tour.

On arrival, they were briefed at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Command Yola on efforts made to rescue the remaining abducted Chibok Girls.

