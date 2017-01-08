ChibokGirls: Just like Jonathan, Buhari has failed – BBOG

The Bring Back Our Girls Group on Sunday rated President Muhammadu Buhari low on the issue of the rescue of the Chibok girls.

Speaking during a protest to mark 1000 days in captivity, Obiageli Ezekwesili said it was unacceptable for the girls to still be with their captors in a country that has a known leadership.

“We never imagined that it would last more than 30 days. Then 60 days came, then two years and today. The saddest occurrence in the history of our country.

“We have had two governments and yet we have 195 girls who are yet to be released from terrorists, 1000 days after they were abducted.

“We had said 500 days after they were abducted that 500 days was too long for citizens to wait for their daughters to be rescued. Today is 500 days times two. You can imagine how much of a monumental failure it is that 195 of our Chibok girls are still in terrorists’ captivity,” she said.

In its official statement on Sunday, the group said the government had relaxed in its efforts.

The group said Buhari had failed the girls just like his predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan.

“As with the Jonathan administration, the Buhari administration’s response to issues about the Chibok girls is representative of its handling of other issues – insecurity, welfare of internally displaced persons, military welfare, corruption and poor governance.”

