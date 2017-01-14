Chief of Staff, Kyari directs Arik Air to compensate stranded passengers at Lagos airport

The Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari has directed Arik Air to provide acceptable accommodation and compensation to its New York bound passengers who have been stranded at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport for 48 hours.

According to a series of tweets from @DigiCommsNG, Kyari gave the directive on Saturday while travelling through the airport.

The Chief of Staff who was in company of the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami and Minister for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, also summoned the Managing Director of the airline.

Kyari made it clear that the federal Government will not tolerate this kind of treatment of customers.

The AGF and Aviation Minister also promised to ensure that passengers are compensated, and this does not happen again.

The Chief of Staff and the Aviation Minister assured that Government will ensure consumers’ rights are protected, in accordance with our laws.

Comments