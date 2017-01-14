‘Chiwetalu Agu’s slangs are irritating’ | Tony OneWeek slams Chioma Akpotha

Singer, Tony One Week has lent his voice in support of Tinsel actor, Gideon Okeke’s who recently condemned the vulgar and inappropriate slangs used by veteran, Chiwetalu Agu in movies.

After airing his opinion, actress Chioma Akpotha had fired back at Gideon for disrespecting a veteran and senior colleague in the industry.

It looked like Tony had silently been pissed by these vulgar slangs and has slammed Chioma for rebuking Gideon Okeke.

Tony said Chiwetalu’s slangs are irritating and demonic.

He said it has become annoying to the extent that the veteran now uses his vulgar slangs anytime he features in a movie.

He wrote, “NO. IT’S NOT OK AT ALL.

Like Chief Zebrudaya will say “Fafafaaaaa…. Fowl”. I read that Gideon condemned Chiwetalu Agu’s vulgarity in movies and actress Chioma rebuked Gideon. And I ask: For what?

The young man simply stated the very obvious. Famous actor Chiwetalu Agu’s lines can be very irritating. Truth be told. D guy can talk nonsense.

And overtime, his nonsense has moved from being funny to annoyingly irresponsible. Its

high time someone told him that he is no longer funny.

How can u say a vulgar word or sentence and repeat it from the begining to the end of the movie every time u appear? A movie ideally should have a positive message even as it entertains.

What is educative about vulgar statements? Is the intention to corrupt or destroy?. I support Gideon 100%. Ogwu should be more responsible abeg. Does he have children? D guy is is a good actor but in recent times too unnecessarily vulgar bro.

Can I forget “Igwe ejee nga”?. That’s vintage Ogwu in Taboo speaking clean but very apt and entertaining. What he says these days are almost demonic.

The worst is d repetition. Must every uselessly vulgar line be repeated like three four times in a scene and then in all d scenes he appears in a movie. Haba. I blame producers for d repetition.

Most of our movies these days are scriptless. No script. No story. Thats why every actor says what he likes in d name of comedy. And to think they believe they are making us happy when they actually make us angry most times?

Honestly, anyone who supports Chiwetalu Agu’s persistent use of vulgar language has little or no moral foundation. Who is talking about censorship here? Are movies censored in Nigeria? How do they regulate who buys the DVDs meant for adults when children sell them?

Common… everybody watches everything jare. Nwoke na akoghelizi akogheli and it ain’t funny any more than its destructive.

Our movie producers must upgrade to using proper solid stories to sell movies and not vulgar repetitive sentences. Up Gideon. Down Chioma.

I respect Chioma’s person and I am shocked that a mother like her will condemn Gideon for condemning the unguarded immorality being unleashed on society by Chiwetalu Agu. #Moralityiskey”

