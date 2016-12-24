A Christmas without fuel scarcity. Oh, what a joy

There may be crazy ATM queues, scarcity of forex, scarcity of cash, expensive commodities, including bags of rice ( now made inexpensive by the provision of LAKE rice) and other headaches this Christmas, but we are glad fuel scarcity is not on that list.

@4eyedmonk rates this as one of the pleasant surprises of this season, and we agree.

Hallelujah!

Comments

Follow us on Twitter @YNaija
SHARE
- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

2 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Loading...