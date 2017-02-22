By Editor February 22, 2017 Chude Jideonwo, Wole Ogundare, Oluseyi Akinyoyenu to speak on Rethinking Communications for the Public Sector panel Home » Latest » Sponsored » Chude Jideonwo, Wole Ogundare, Oluseyi Akinyoyenu to speak on Rethinking Communications for the Public Sector panel TagsChude Jideonwooluseyi akinyoyenuSocial Media Week Lagoswole ogundare Previous articleNigerian Association of Radiography Students holds the 9th edition of the Health Week Next articleApply for the TLC Mentor Me Challenge Programme 2017 for young leaders Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published.Comment Name Email Website Loading... Loading...