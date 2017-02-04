The Church Blog: Our favorite song on Obiwon’s new album just got its video

After ending 2016 with a late year album release, Obiora Obiwon begins 2017 with the live recording visual for his growing single “Oh Jesus”. The clip was recorded live at the Floodgates Album Release Concert. In the video the artiste can be seen performing with his band The New Mantle. Together with the children who are part of the set, Obiwon engages the audience in raw worship giving a different taste to the song many are loving from his growing album.

The album released last year has been received warmly with great critical reviews. Obiora Obiwon is currently concluding official music videos to Floodgates and will also be releasing more visuals from the concert in coming weeks.

