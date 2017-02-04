The Church Blog: Our favorite song on Obiwon’s new album just got its video

After ending 2016 with a late year album release, Obiora Obiwon begins 2017 with the live recording visual for his growing single “Oh Jesus”. The clip was recorded live at the Floodgates Album Release Concert. In the video the artiste can be seen performing with his band The New Mantle. Together with the children who are part of the set, Obiwon engages the audience in raw worship giving a different taste to the song many are loving from his growing album.

The album released last year has been received warmly with great critical reviews. Obiora Obiwon is currently concluding official music videos to Floodgates and will also be releasing more visuals from the concert in coming weeks.

- Advertisement -

 

Phone download Version: https://goo.gl/jbTLUr

 

 

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

#WAFBEC2017: Despite attacks, Christians must practice love

A day of praise, prayer and prophecy at #WAFBEC2017

Church Crawler: THE STRAYING ELBOW AND MY ZEALOUS NEIGHBOUR – SUNDAY AT MFM

Dr. Creflo Dollar challenges conventional christianity at #WAFBEC2017 opening night

The Church Blog: Top quotes from past WAFBECs

The Church Blog: Just watch, Apostle Suleiman is going to ‘blow’ after this

Femi-Aribisala-YNaija

Femi Aribisala: Fellow Christians, what you have now is not the salvation of God

Ayo Sogunro: Look Nigerians, can we please shut up the rationalising?

The Church Blog: Let’s talk about false prophets and their incredible prophecies

Loading...