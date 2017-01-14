The Church Blog

The Church Blog: Isn’t there a certain irony in Mike Bamiloye condemning Christian entertainment?

eziajokiThis happened last month, but it bears thinking through.

Mike Bamiloye, who popularised Christian filmmaking via Mount Zion Ministries, is suddenly up in arms when the same thing he championed – using entertainment to bring people to God – is extended by other people with other talents, in this case, comedy.

He used film. They used comedy.

Actually, he used film and comedy, as anyone who has watched the Perilous Times, Attacks from Home and others know.

Is there a certain affliction where certain Christians push the boundaries and get deeply offended when others do same, differently from them?

Well, you decide.

See full piece here.

Comments

Tags

You may also like

The YNaija Ranking: Nathaniel Bassey is number 1 on our top 10 gospel countdown

Olusegun Adeniyi YNaija

The Church Blog: 6 crucial things Segun Adeniyi said about church accountability

The Church Blog: You should pay more attention to Obiwon

Church Crawler: The hymn party and my disappointment | Sunday at Regina Mundi Catholic Church

#NightofWorshipAndProphecy: It was a night of true worship

#NightofWorshipAndProphecy: So we went around scouting for new year prophecies

The Church Blog: An open letter to fear

The Church Blog: This WashPo article attacks Trump’s reliance on prosperity pastors

The Church Blog: Guest Post | 5 urgent messages for Nigerian Christians in 2017

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.