The Church Blog: Isn’t there a certain irony in Mike Bamiloye condemning Christian entertainment?

eziajokiThis happened last month, but it bears thinking through.

Mike Bamiloye, who popularised Christian filmmaking via Mount Zion Ministries, is suddenly up in arms when the same thing he championed – using entertainment to bring people to God – is extended by other people with other talents, in this case, comedy.

He used film. They used comedy.

Actually, he used film and comedy, as anyone who has watched the Perilous Times, Attacks from Home and others know.

Is there a certain affliction where certain Christians push the boundaries and get deeply offended when others do same, differently from them?

Well, you decide.

