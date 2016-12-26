Church Crawler: Get ready, Pastor Tunde Bakare says 2017 will be different

by Damilola Fowewe

Today, Jesus’ birthday, the Sunday crawler decided to take the shop to one the prominent Pentecostal churches in Nigeria — The Latter Rain Assembly.

We got to Church late as we had to prepare for the feast that comes with the birthday of the Lord. We promise to work on it so far the next Christmas doesn’t fall on a Sunday.

Moving on according to information gathered, service started by 10am. No African time in Church.

The Choir treated us to a beautiful rendition though if not for the help of the screens wouldn’t have figured a word. We sang two hymns that were soul-lifting and as we were entering the spirit I remembered that I didn’t put the drinks in the fridge (Oh gosh! Concentrate man you are in Church).

Then Pastor Tunde Bakare mounted the pulpit and he preached a wonderful message. Though typical of Pastor, there has to be a link back to the state of affairs of the nation. He talked about someone that came to see him during the week concerning Nigeria’s situation and how God instructed him to manage Nigeria’s affairs from afar in the first two years of this administration. You tend to feel God has changed voice as five years ago, God wanted him to manage the affairs in-house.

But you can’t beguile Pastor as the scripture says pray for your Jerusalem and only those that love it will prosper. Moreover, Pastor of House on the Rock has said Christians have to take over the economic and political space. Maybe we all should vote him when next the Lord tells him he would lead this nation (but a scripture springs up in my head: “affliction shall not rise….)

And yes! Pastor said next year is going to be a different year for Nigeria, can I hear you shout a big Amen! So fingers crossed, we await if a bag of rice would be sold at N10,000. Till then, Church Crawler might just crawl into your place of worship.

Better be prepared, “for the hour cometh…”

