The Church Blog: Omojuwa asks all the questions we have about New Year prophecies

OAP Freeze is an attention seeker, so when he tore apart Daddy Adeboye’s 2016 prophecies, it was difficult to take him seriously – because that man cries wolf too many times.
However, when blogger Japheth Omojuwa, a born-again, church-ministering Christian raises the questions, we believe it confirms it is time for a conversation.
See below his two posts on Instagram.
1 John 4:1 "Dear friends, do not believe every Spirit…because many false prophets have gone out into the world" Brethren, those of you that follow local and international news, you will note that most of the so called prophesies below are just projections from the news of 2016 and a few eyi je eyi o je (trial and error) shots here and there. You only need to read these so called prophesies to know that more than at anytime in our history, we must pay attention to and question some of these so called prophets. If you are using the news of the previous year to make projections into the New Year – I do that myself – let us know. Do not call it a prophesy. E ma pe Aja l'obo fun wa (don't tell me a dog is a monkey). By the way, the same prophet said a certain Goodluck Jonathan would win the 2015 election. Some people are still hoping that particular prophesy comes to pass and they travel back in time. See my next post for the other "prophesies" from the same source. Lol. Buhari to have health issues in 2017? Lol. Won't most people his age have health issues? Crude oil to flow in Northern Nigeria? Lol. If you follow the news, oil has been discovered in Northern Nigeria. May God's wisdom prevail. All I see are evil projections. Where are the good tidings that Christ said to share? Oluwa saanu fun wa.
Where shall we start this conversation, dear Nigerian church?