The Church Blog: This is why the RCCG will last forever

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) was founded in 1952. It didn’t really grow as fast as we understand church growth today, but it’s founder, Rev. Josiah Olufemi Akindayomi was focused always on the long term.

So, years before he retired, he began to look for a successor. Eventually dragging Enoch Adejare Adebayo from the academia, ordained as a pastor in 1975.

After his death in 1980, his sealed pronounced made it clear, Adeboye – not a family member or co-founder in any way – was to become General Overseer.

We see the incredible growth of that church, almost 2000 branches, in 196 countries, and we see that it was built on sound organisational principles, where the Word isn’t twisted so pastors can perpetuate themselves or their families in church ownership.

Today, Adeboye has – to God’s glory – taken it one step further. Before He passes on to glory, and just after he turned 80, the church has declared his successor as general overseer – Pastor J.O. Obayemi, who was a deputy in charge of Finance and a member of governing council.

This was announced today.

When the church continues to exponentially grow in the way that churches governed on principle, like the Methodist or Anglican or any other of those churches that stand the test of time do, let us remember it is because some people were not just hearers and speakers of the Word only, but also doers.

Congrats, RCCG! You continue to be a model for the Nigerian church and for Nigerian institutions.

