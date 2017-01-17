CHURCH CRAWLER: KISSING IN THE CHURCH – SUNDAY AT THE CHAPEL OF CHRIST OUR LIGHT

by Damilola Fowowe

This Sunday, Church Crawler duties took us to Chapel of Christ our Light, University of Lagos. It’s the official church of the University of Lagos.

We are still confused as to what kind of church it is. We can’t say whether it was a Catholic, Pentecostal or Orthodox. Let’s just say it had all the elements. Though there was no Latin, but the number of hymns sung could make a good competition for last week’s church. The talking drum and the drum set gave it a Pentecostal ambience, and the methodical way we did things gave it the Orthodox feel.

The service was dedicated to the Freshers (newly admitted students). The joy on their faces was something to behold and made me nostalgic. Everything was exciting to them. Funny and dry jokes sent them into spates of laughter.

Testimony time here is quite different. Instead of coming out to share your testimony, you would rather come out with your family to do ‘dance-thanksgiving.’ Different strokes for different churches. And if it’s a couple that is going to testify, they would have to kiss in Church. So, you needed to see my amazement when a couple started kissing in church (as if they were in the other room). My thoughts; ‘get a room guys’.

The choir was excellent. Travis Greene’s Intentional was the song. And you would think the choir originally composed the song. You needed to see the excitable fresh men nodding their heads frantically at the groove. At least if the service was dedicated to Freshers, I didn’t expect the Choir to be ministering Hallelujah Chorus.

The Chaplain (pastor-in-charge) preached on the power of choices. Obviously to deter the freshmen from joining ‘bad gang’. Sometimes people tend to blame some other things for their mistake. But everything lies in the choices we make. And the freshmen inclusive are responsible for the choices they make on campus. The choice always lies in your hands.

Honestly, reflecting on the message, I also felt this new year, the choice lies in my hands. Whether to improve in what I do or back out. Whether to let each situation get the better of me, or I use it as a learning curve. Really, the choice lies in your hands, whatever you want to do with your life.

As usual, I was expecting first timers call, but I was powerfully ‘slyed’. The freshmen were already enough first timers, so they didn’t even bother. And following my research, I was told the church took care of first timers well. My expectation had been cut short again. I have to decree that ‘affliction shall not rise the song time’. The next church I attend, my first timer package would be solid in Jesus name.

Till I attend that church and Church Crawler crawls into your church, better be prepared, “for the hour cometh…”

