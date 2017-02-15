Classified information being released like candy – Trump

US President Donald Trump says classified information has been released illegally.

Trump, who stated this Wednesday said it was “un-American” to hand out classified intelligence like “candy”.

“The real scandal here is that classified information is illegally given out by “intelligence” like candy. Very un-American!” he said.

Earlier on Wednesday Trump had urged the NSA and the FBI to stop interfering in the country’s politics.

