A private clinic named Ambrosia along the Pacific coast in Monterey, California helps people who can pay $8000 pump their veuns with blood plasma from teenagers and young adults to reverse aging.

The clinic is owned by Jesse Karmazin, a 32 year old Princeton graduate who says within a month, most participants “see improvements”.

Karmazin is hoping to collect up to $4.8 million from as many as 600 participants, a trial scientists have called a scam.

Clinicians have also said Karmazin’s trial is so poorly designed it cannot hope to provide evidence about the effects of the transfusions.

Karmazin said his research was inspired by studies on mice that researchers had sewn together, with their veins conjoined.

Stanford University neuroscientist Tony Wyss-Coray worries about the fact that Ambrosia’s trial is funded by participants rather than investors.

“People want to believe that young blood restores youth, even though we don’t have evidence that it works in humans and we don’t understand the mechanism of how mice look younger,” Wyss-Coray says. “I think people are just attracted to it because of vampire stories.”

Karmazin however does not share the same belief.

“I think the animal and retrospective data is compelling, and I want this treatment to be available to people,” he says.

