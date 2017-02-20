Closure of PDP meeting venue bad news for democracy – Ekweremadu

by Azeez Adeniyi

Deputy President of the Senate, Mr Ike Ekweremadu, has said the barricading of the PDP meeting venue was “bad news for democracy”.

In a statement by his Media Adviser, Uche Anichukwu, Ekweremadu said he was particularly impressed with the commitment of members and organs of the party to the Makarfi committee’s leadership in spite of Friday’s judgment of the Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt.

On the sealing of the initial venue of the meeting, Ekweremadu said the action was not surprising.

“We are not surprised at what we are seeing today, that is sealing of meeting venue. What remains is for us to remain resolute,’’ he said.

“If you look around this room, you will see a lot of people who are being harassed, persecuted and taken to court.’’

Ekweremadu urged party members to remain resolute and protect the soul of the PDP and the nation’s hard-won democracy.

He said, “the party leaders were made by the party faithful and could never be imposed from the outside.

“We have heard there was a judgment in Port Harcourt. Now, those who benefitted from the judgment, where are they?

“Are they with our former ministers? Are they with our National Assembly members? Are they with our governors?

“Which organs of the party are they with or is with them? The truth is that it is not the hood that makes the monk.

“I believe that with determination and sticking together, we will triumph and Nigeria will be better for it.’’

