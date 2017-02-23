Comic Republic, a comic book start-up based in Nigeria is throwing the biggest comic book and gaming convention in Lagos on March 4 2017 at Freedom Park!

Comic Connect Africa is bringing together speakers like Jide Martin, CEO Comic Republic, PR and Communications Manager, Google West Africa, Taiwo Kola- Ogunlade, CEO A2Hub, Adaora – Mbelu- Dania, Ibrahim Ganiyu, CEO IC Studios, Peter Daniel, CEO Peda Comics to discuss the future of comic books, gaming, animation and many more… but that’s not all.

For the first time ever at Comic Connect Africa, there will be a cosplay competition with a grand prize of N200,000! free business consultations in a first of it’s kind Comic Clinic where artists can receive one on one business counsel from Lawyers, marketers, investors and illustrations, a fashion show inspired by African heroes, free panel sessions by the WACOM team with some free Styluses up for grabs, a speed art competition, and of course the free Heroes as Icons class on how to make comic books and thrive brought to you by Jide Martin, Tobe Ezeogu, Ozo Ezeogu, Akintoba Kalejaye, Eduvie Martin, Michael Balogun, Xavier Ighorodje all members of Team Comic Republic.

There will also be superhero themed songs headlined by Dj Sose at the awards night recognising fan’s choice of best art, stories and companies supporting the art form in Africa!

Did I mention superhero jollof? There is a free superhero jollof stand with a superhero jollof comic book to go with it! Thanks to our sponsors!

… and of course free energy drinks thanks to Red Bull!

We’ve been asked, why host a comic and gaming convention free? Well “Comic Republic is passionate about the Comic Book Industry in Africa . We want to showcase the talent that Africa has with this platform, We want to influence and grow the comic book culture in Africa. If we cannot look up to our leaders for positive influence, perhaps we can look up to fictional icons created as heroes should be. We can be inspired by their stories too and well, if the reader is not easily inspired, we can influence their literacy level by luring them to read our comic books with great quality illustrations :). We too can make an impact and that’s what counts. “If not us, then who? If not now, then when? It is time for us to do something. ”

5 Things Jide Martin CEO Learnt from Comics

Humanity

That at the end of it all, everything is about humanity . You find that no matter how powerful a hero is or what type of powers they have, it somewhat becomes useless if it doesn’t serve humanity.

Integrity as a person

The ability to do what is right under the most difficult circumstance.

Strength

Only the victorious tell the story and to win, you have to be strong both mentally and physically.

Responsibility

With Great power comes Great Responsibility.

Words made famous by spider man and I’ve come to find it’s true. Things don’t just get done, we need to get them done.

Limitless

Nothing is impossible if we only have faith in ourselves first and then our maker. With focus, determination and the (words of a Comic Character I am not too crazy about) – maximum effort, nothing is unattainable.

In 2016 alone,Comic Republic hosted free seminars, events, turned a stage play into a comic book, created educational comic books about Malaria and Mathematics for NGOs, while still releasing regular comic books on www.thecomicrepublic.com. They also trained about 100 artists , taught in summer camps, paid salaries to over 30 artists, worked with 4 fans, turned one into an employee, got their stories on 2 million notebooks and gave out gifts to influence young artists passionate about this art form as a career path and that’s not all.

With little resources, they plan to throw a great gaming and comic book convention. Why? Because all artists deserve more platforms to showcase their art, their animations, their gaming skills, their illustrations. There is talent in Africa and we can’t wait to show you. They won’t stop until there is more visibility for African Superheroes! Did I mention that their stalls for showcasing books, games and animations are also free for vendors?

The event is in partnership with the Lagos Theatre Festival and the British Council. Brought to you by Comic Republic and Naija Game Evolution, (an e sports platform training the youth to be smarter and creating job opportunities for the youths through e sports in Nigeria) and our numerous partners – Aviva Nigeria Ltd, Print Panda, Goethe Institut, Wacom and more. Media coverage by : Guardian, Nothing to do in Lagos, Blackberry, YNaija, Farabale, TechCabal , and more.

we can’t wait for the day to come forth!

You’re coming right? Don’t miss it.

For sponsorship and advert bookings, send an email to [email protected]

