Compel Okorocha to sell Imo aircraft, PDP tells Buhari

The People Democratic Party (PDP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to compel Imo state governor Rochas Okorocha to sell the recently purchased aircraft.

PDP, in a statement by its state secretary, Ray Emeana faulted the purchase of the aircraft.

- Advertisement -



The party said the aircraft was purchases at the expense of workers who have not been paid.

The statement partly read, “As of today, pensioners and civil servants in Imo State are being owed months of salary arrears. There is alarming unemployment and total collapse of infrastructure while there is no functional education or health care system in all the 27 local government areas of the state.

“We call on President Buhari to ask Okorocha to sell the aircraft and return the money for the payment of workers’ backlog of salaries, settlement of pension arrears and gratuities, building of infrastructure and other developmental needs of the state.”

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments