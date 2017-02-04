Your conducts are embarrassing, MASSOB tells Okorocha, Obiano

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) on Friday described the conduct of Anambra state governor, Willie Obiano and his Imo counterpart, Rochas Okorocha as embarassing.

Okorocha and Obiano have recently been in war of words and trading insults.

Okorocha had claimed during the South-East APC statekeholders meeting in Owerri, that three governors in the zone were planning to defect to the All Progressives Congress.

In his response, Obiano said Okorocha has not provided the kind of leadership that will spur other governors to join him in the APC.

Okorocha fired back stating that Anambra has retrogressed under Obiano.

The Anambra State government in his reply called Okorocha a ‘motor park personality’.

The governors have continued to throw insults at each other.

But in a statement on Friday, MASSOB’s leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu warned both governors to stop or the group will invoke the ‘bitter wrath’ of ‘ancient Igbo oracles’ on them.

He described Obiano and Okorocha’s conduct as ’embarrassing’ to the Igbos.

Parts of the statement titled ‘Stop this madness or…’ read, “The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra has fumed over the utterances of Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State and his Imo State counterpart, Governor Rochas Okorocha, in the last three days.

