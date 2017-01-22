The News Blog

We have confidence in Fayose’s uncommon courage – PDP

The Ahmed Makarfi faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the emergence of Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose as Chairman of the PDP governors’ forum was as a result of its confidence in his “uncommon courage”.

In a statement by spokesman of the faction, Dayo Adeyeye on Saturday, the party said Fayose’s emergence came at a “crucial time in the life of our party.”

“He has come on board at a crucial time in the life of our party,” he said.

“We have confidence in his uncommon courage to pull together his colleagues to work more in the interest of the party, its membership and democracy in general.

“We are optimistic that he will bring to bear his wealth of experience as he takes up this onerous task.

“The party appreciates Fayose’s doggedness and perspectives on national issues as he amplifies the voice of opposition by holding the government in power to be more accountable to the people.”

