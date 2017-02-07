Convert mosques to schools, Sanusi tells Northern governors

Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi has advised northern governors to convert mosques to primary schools, especially in the villages.

The emir made the call in his remarks at an event in the Kano Educational Week programme.

“I was in Morocco sometimes ago and I asked to see their universities. They took me to mosques where I saw each serving as classrooms teaching Computer Science and other subjects,” he said.

He said historically, mosques were also used for other things like marriages, scholarly activities and leadership trainings.

He said funds allocated to building schools could be used for training teaches if the idea is effected.

