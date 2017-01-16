Convicted fuel subsidy suspect absent from sentencing

Managing Director of Ontario Oil and Gas Ltd, Ada Ugo-Ngali who has been found guilty for N1.9 billion oil subsidy fraud by a Federal High Court in Lagos was absent at the scheduled sentencing on Monday.

She was convicted alongside Walter Wagbatsoma, the Managing Director of the company.

Ugo-Nnadi had fainted in the dock when her sentence was about to be read to her and was rushed to a private hospital.

Justice Lateefat Okunnu had found Ugo-Nnadi and Wagbatsoma guilty of

conspiracy, obtaining property by false pretences and forgery.

Counsel to the EFCC, Rotimi Jacob said Ugo-Nnadi was still at the hospital.

Jacob said, “On Friday when the convict left the court, she was taken to a private clinic which the prison officials were not comfortable with.

“Information that I got was that she was doing well and men of the EFCC were there to watch her from Friday to Sunday.

“Her private doctor had assured us that she would be discharged on Saturday but she was transferred to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) on Sunday.

“My Lordship should take this medical report on its face value, the co-convict (Wagbatsoma) took off to Germany despite the fact that there are able medical doctors here.

“This might be a ploy to avoid going to prison, the prison officials said that since the convict is in a government hospital, the men of the EFCC should withdraw and they did.”

Justice Okunnu however said she would not sentence the company in absentia.

“The medical report from Havana Specialist Hospital dated Jan. 15, 2017 must be accompanied with an affidavit sworn to by the medical director of the hospital.

“The medical attendant at LASUTH must swear to an affidavit as to her medical condition, the affidavits must be filed within a day.

“The Commissioner of Police is hereby directed to keep her under watch.”

The case has been adjourned to Jan. 18 for sentencing hearing.

