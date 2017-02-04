Corps member dies in Bayelsa orientation camp

A female corps member simply identified as Jumoke has reportedly died at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Bayelsa State.

According to Punch, Jumoke who was in platoon 8 died on Friday.

The state camp director, identified only as Mrs. Loto, officially broke the sad news to other corps members at the camp.

Jumoke was allegedly said to have died of asthmatic attack at the camp’s clinic.

Recall that three corps members had died during the 2016 Batch A orientation exercise last year.

