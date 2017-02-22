Corps members will not participate in Rivers supplementary elections – NYSC

by Azeez Adeniyi

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has said its corps members will not participate in the supplementary elections in Etche and parts of Omuma Local Government Areas of Rivers State.

Rivers State NYSC Coordinator, Omotayo Adewoye said this during the stakeholders meeting at the Rivers State Police Command in Port Harcourt.

Omotayo said this was due to heavy violence recorded during previous elections in Rivers State.

He warned that NYSC members who would enroll to participate in the elections without approval were on their own.

“Remember a partnership agreement was signed between INEC and the NYSC.

“Now, when we were called upon to feature in this election I had to contact my boss, the Director-General of NYSC and the advice I have received is that because of the violence that was recorded during the last election in which case our corps members were at the receiving end of assault from their politicians, we may not be able to vouch for their security this time around.

“I have the letter already on table indicating interested corps members that want to participate in the election because some of them have shown interest.

“Therefore, we have advised them to go for the training but we are not going to release our corps members except we get an approval from the DG.

“However, any corps member who enrolls himself for the election without approval from the authorities is on his own,” Omotayo said‎.

