Corruption can be solved if politicians swear with deities – Okorocha

by Dolapo Adelana

Imo Governor Rochas Okorocha says corruption can be stemmed if politicians are made to swear with a deity when taking the oath of office.

The governor, stated this while speaking as the guest speaker at the National Institute for Cultural Orientation Quarterly Public Lecture entitled: “Promoting Culture, Developing the Economy’’.

He noted that relegating our culture and embracing the western culture, “is a problem”.

He said, “People that go outside their culture have automatically lost their identity. The removal of our culture is a colossal damage done to us by our colonial masters.

“Culture is a way of life of people. Their food, language, dressing all contributes to giving them an identity.

“We can fight corruption culturally in the sense that politicians should be made to swear with a deity into office.

“These deities don’t have mercy on anyone once you go contrary to its standard.

“The Bible and Koran are too merciful. That is why some of us do things without conscience knowing that God is merciful and forgiving.”