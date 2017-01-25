“Corruption should be legalised” | Ondo Senator says

A Senator representing Ondo State, Omoyele Omogunwa has asked the Senate to legalise corruption in the country.

Omogunwa said this during plenary on Wednesday when the lawmakers were making comments on the 2017 budget submitted by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Senator said Nigeria’s national budgets do not have maximal impact due to corruption.

He then requested that it should be legalised.

Omogunwa said if corruption is legalized, Nigerians will use stolen funds to develop the country.

The Senate page on Twitter wrote, “Senator Omogunwa notes that Budgets doesn’t have maximal impact due to corruption. He says corruption shld be legalized/liberalized then.”

