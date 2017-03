by Dolapo Adelana

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu says Nigeria is a country that does not “obey the law”.

Kanu stated this on Wednesday after Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja threw out six charges filed against him by the Federal Government.

Kanu, who was dressed in a Jewish apparel said, “This is a country of savages and animals. They don’t obey the law.”