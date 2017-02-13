Court adjourns judgment on Apo six killings

Justice of the Federal High Court, Abuja, Ishaq Bello has adjourned judgement on the case of some policemen who killed six traders in Apo Abuja in 2005.

The judge who had earlier scheduled the judgement for Monday, later informed the prosecution and defence lawyers of the adjournment.

Six policemen – Danjuma Ibrahim, Othman Abdulsalami, Nicholas Zakaria, Ezekiel Acheneje, Baba Emmanuel and Sadiq Salami have been accused of killing the victims.

They allegedly killed Ifeanyi Ozo, Chinedu Meniru, Isaac Ekene, Paulinus Ogbonna, Anthony Nwokike and Augustina Arebun.

The victims were returning from a night party in 2005 when they were allegedly killed.

The judge adjourned judgement till March 9.

