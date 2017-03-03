Court frees 35 pro-Biafra agitators

by Dolapo Adelana

A Port Harcourt Magistrate Court has discharged 35 pro-Biafra agitators charged with conspiracy to commit treasonable felony, for want of diligent prosecution, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The accused were arrested on January 20 during A march to commemorate the inauguration of United States of America President, Donald Trump.

Delivering his judgment on Friday, the Magistrate, Andrew Jaja, said the court had the constitutional power to discharge the accused persons on ground of lack of diligent prosecution.

Jaja said the commissioner of police, Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) and the Attorney-General (AG) have shown no interest in prosecuting the accused, who have spent 37 days in prison custody.

He sai the DPP, Attorney-General and Commissioner of Police did not indicate that there was prima facie to qualify the accused for prosecution or otherwise.

Jaja lamented that the case was adjourned many times to enable the three authorities make inputs or show that the accused were liable to prosecution, but to no avail.

“The court has the right to grant them bail; the adjournment has elapsed, without the state Commissioner of police and AG making their inputs into the matter.

“The court has the right (power) to grant the accused persons bail or discharge them in line with the constitution,” he said.

The magistrate warned the accused to remain peaceful and desist from embarking on further protest, as they would not find it easy next time they were brought to court on the same charge.

Friends and relatives of the discharged persons jubilated outside the court premises.