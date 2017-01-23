Court to hear suit against Magu as EFCC chairman February 13

A Federal High Court in Lagos has fixed the hearing of a suit filed against chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, challenging his continued stay in office on February 13.

Human rights activist, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa is urging the court to order the Magu to stop parading himself as chairman of the commission.

Adegboruwa in a new suit on January 16 is also asking the court to bar any request to Magu as chairman of the commission.

There were no representative for the defendants; the Senate, the Attorney-General of the Federation, the EFCC and Magu on Monday.

Adegboruwa said Magu has functioned as acting chairman beyond the six months allowed by law.

Adegboruwa contended in his suit that since the Senate had rejected Mr. Magu as substantive chairman of EFCC, he could not thereafter be illegally functioning in acting capacity.

He stated that notwithstanding the decision of the Senate not to confirm Mr. Magu, he has continued to parade himself in office as EFCC Chairman.

