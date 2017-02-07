Court orders forfeiture of N75m found in SAN’s account

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mike Ozekhome has been ordered by a Federal High Court in Lagos to temporarily forfeit the N75m in his Guaranty Trust Bank account to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Abdulaziz Anka on Tuesday ordered the counsel to Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose to forfeit the sum pending investigation by the EFCC.

The agency had filed an ex parte application claiming the N75m was suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Counsel to the EFCC, Idris Mohammed said three exhibits, marked 01, 02 and 03, as well as an affidavit of urgency sworn to by an investigator with the EFCC were attached to the application.

He urged the judge to order the forfeiture of the funds.

Justice Anka later granted the application.

