Court orders forfeiture of N75m found in SAN’s account

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mike Ozekhome has been ordered by a Federal High Court in Lagos to temporarily forfeit the N75m in his Guaranty Trust Bank account to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Abdulaziz Anka on Tuesday ordered the counsel to Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose to forfeit the sum pending investigation by the EFCC.

- Advertisement -

The agency had filed an ex parte application claiming the N75m was suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Counsel to the EFCC, Idris Mohammed said three exhibits, marked 01, 02 and 03, as well as an affidavit of urgency sworn to by an investigator with the EFCC were attached to the application.

He urged the judge to order the forfeiture of the funds.

Justice Anka later granted the application.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Just In: EFCC pick up ex-Katsina governor Shema at court premises

I have no plan to return N26m to EFCC – Fani-Kayode

EFCC has re-frozen my accounts – Fayose

Fayose vows to fight back as EFCC freezes his accounts again

N250million gatehouse, 150 cows for Mugabe | The 5 numbers that mattered this week

Just In: Ex-FCT minister’s son granted N100m bail

Senate to allow Magu defend EFCC budget

Arms fund: ‘Obanikoro returns N30m to EFCC’

EFCC invites ex-OAU VC, bursar over alleged fraud

Loading...