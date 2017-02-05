Court rejects appeal to restore Trump’s travel ban

The US federal appeals court has rejected an appeal by the Donald Trump administration to restore the travel ban halted by a federal judge, James Robart on Friday.

The court in a ruling early Sunday morning gave the White House and the states challenging it a deadline of Monday to present more arguments.

- Advertisement -



Trump on Saturday night described Robart’s ruling as ridiculous.

He said the halt on the ban will allow many prospective terrorists gain entry into the country.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments