Court rejects appeal to restore Trump’s travel ban

The US federal appeals court has rejected an appeal by the Donald Trump administration to restore the travel ban halted by a federal judge, James Robart on Friday.
The court in a ruling early Sunday morning gave the White House and the states challenging it a deadline of Monday to present more arguments.
Trump on Saturday night described Robart’s ruling as ridiculous.
He said the halt on the ban will allow many prospective terrorists gain entry into the country.
