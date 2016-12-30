Court remands two APC chieftains in prison for attempted murder

A Magistrate court in Benin has remanded two chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osakpamwan Eriyo and Sunday Osagbona in prison for alleged attempted murder.

Chief Magistrate Mrs M. C. Ojobo on Thursday directed that both accused persons be remanded in Oko Medium Security prison, stating that she does not have the jurisdiction to try the case.

She directed that the case file be sent to the Directorate of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

They were charged with the attempted murder of Chief Osaro Idah, Secretary of the state’s APC.

One of the accused, Eriyo made his displeasure known about the use of handcuffs on him.

He said, “Am I a criminal? Did I kill anybody? Why are they charging me for attempted murder?

“I didn’t do anything. It is the governor that is oppressing me.”

Usunobun Evbayiro, counsel to the accused pleaded with the judge to grant them custody in the police clinic.

“The first accused person collapsed in police station. It was the police doctors that revived him.

” I urge you to use your discretion to order him to be kept in police hospital so that police doctors can attend to him. It is for him not to die in custody.”

The case was adjourned till Jan. 13 for mention.

