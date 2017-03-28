Court strikes out Andrew Yakubu’s N1bn suit against EFCC, AGF

by Dolapo Adelana

Justice Ahmed Mohammed of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has struck out a N1bn fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu.

The former GMD had sued the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) over his detention by the anti-graft agency in relation to the about N3billion cash allegedly recovered in his Kaduna home.

On Tuesday, Yakubu’s lawyer, Adeola Adedipe told the court that in view of the intervening circumstances, from when the case was filed and now, his client has decided to discontinue the case.

Adedipe noted that since his client has been properly charged to court and bail granted to him, “we considered it necessary to discontinue this action.

“With a view to securing an order of striking out, we have filed a motion this morning, seeking the court’s leave to discontinue the case. We have served on parties,” Adedipe said.

Lawyers to EFCC and the AGF, Mrs. Rita Ogar and T. D. Agbe confirmed being served with Yakubu’s motion, which they did not oppose.

Ruling on the matter, the judge struck out the case in view of the non-opposition by the respondents.