Court strikes out suit challenging Magu’s re-nomination as EFCC chairman

A Federal High Court on Monday in Lagos struck out a suit challenging the position of Ibrahim Magu as Acting Chairman of the EFFC.

A rights activist, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, had filed the suit, seeking an order to restrain Magu from holding the office in acting capacity.

Adegboruwa is also asking the senate not to entertain any further request for the confirmation of Magu as chairman.

The defendants in the suit are the senate, the attorney-general of the federation, the EFCC and Magu.

Justice Mojisola Olatoregun on Monday struck out the suit, following Adegboruwa’s application to withdraw the suit.

Counsel to the applicant, while addressing the court, explained that his client had decided to discontinue with the case.

“There is need to give Magu the opportunity to continue the anti-corruption campaign of the present administration and since this case may affect his confirmation, it is better to discontinue it,” he stated.

Confirming Oyetibo’s application, Adegboruwa maintained that he was persuaded by his counsel, to withdraw the suit on the grounds that Magu would do a good job in his approach to the anti-corruption drive of the administration.

Defence Counsel, Wahab Shittu, supported the application for withdrawal and argued that the move would boost the anti-corruption war.

Olatoregun accordingly struck out the suit as prayed.

