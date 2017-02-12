Crackdown on illegal criminals, a fulfilment of my campaign promise – Trump

U.S. president Donald Trump says he is merely fulfilling his campaign promise with the clampdown on illegal criminals.

Trump stated this Sunday via his Twitter account.

“The crackdown on illegal criminals is merely the keeping of my campaign promise. Gang members, drug dealers and others are being removed!” he tweeted.

